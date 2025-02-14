Humana (NYSE:HUM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $283.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s current price.

HUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Humana from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.05.

Get Humana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HUM

Humana Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $252.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. Humana has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $406.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,463.06. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.