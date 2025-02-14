Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:H traded down $2.53 on Friday, hitting $144.85. The company had a trading volume of 365,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,207. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.46. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $128.90 and a 1 year high of $168.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $604,122.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at $927,622.02. This trade represents a 39.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on H. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cfra set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.03.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

