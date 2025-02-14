Hyperliquid (HYPE) Reaches One Day Volume of $159.81 Million

Hyperliquid (HYPE) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. Hyperliquid has a total market cap of $9.13 billion and $159.81 million worth of Hyperliquid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperliquid token can now be bought for $27.33 or 0.00028216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hyperliquid has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,819.46 or 0.99952924 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,396.92 or 0.99516712 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hyperliquid Profile

Hyperliquid’s total supply is 999,993,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,931,719 tokens. The official website for Hyperliquid is hyperliquid.xyz. Hyperliquid’s official Twitter account is @hyperliquidx.

Hyperliquid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperliquid (HYPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Hyperliquid platform. Hyperliquid has a current supply of 999,993,930 with 333,928,180 in circulation. The last known price of Hyperliquid is 26.45909795 USD and is up 6.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $147,539,681.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hyperliquid.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperliquid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperliquid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperliquid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

