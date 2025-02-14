Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Increased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,414 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,219 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.33% of Illumina worth $70,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $551,625,000 after purchasing an additional 867,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727,827 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $354,933,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Illumina by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,516,359 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $328,158,000 after acquiring an additional 87,599 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Illumina by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,168,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $282,735,000 after acquiring an additional 625,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,260,137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $164,334,000 after acquiring an additional 54,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Illumina from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.45.

Illumina Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $101.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.35 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

