IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 401,300 shares, a growth of 844.2% from the January 15th total of 42,500 shares. Currently, 21.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IMAC Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ BACK traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. 143,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,831. IMAC has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.

IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

