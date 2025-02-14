ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Receives Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IBRX. BTIG Research started coverage on ImmunityBio in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded ImmunityBio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

IBRX opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. ImmunityBio has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,654,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,195,000 after purchasing an additional 790,408 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 202,248 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

