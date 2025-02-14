Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) Posts Earnings Results

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Imperial Petroleum had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 17.51%.
Imperial Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ IMPP opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. Imperial Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $4.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51.
About Imperial Petroleum
