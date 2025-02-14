Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24, Zacks reports. Independence Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Independence Realty Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.160-1.190 EPS.
Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:IRT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 238,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $22.26.
Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Independence Realty Trust
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback is the Time to Buy
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Cisco Roars Back: Is the Tech Giant Reborn?
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.