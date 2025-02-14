Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $34.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 24.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INFA. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Informatica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Informatica in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Informatica from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Shares of Informatica stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Informatica has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.79, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). Informatica had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Informatica will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Informatica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $271,547.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,187.62. This represents a 6.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $290,354.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,569,694.90. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Informatica in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Informatica by 3,288.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Informatica during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

