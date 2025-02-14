Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 132,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,360,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in American Tower by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 408,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,910,000 after buying an additional 44,665 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,631.20. This represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT opened at $189.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.20. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $170.46 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The stock has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a PE ratio of 80.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 273.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citizens Jmp raised American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

