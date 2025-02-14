Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,487 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $896,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,028,000 after acquiring an additional 463,286 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,921,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,937,000 after acquiring an additional 74,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on O shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.6 %

Realty Income stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.91%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

