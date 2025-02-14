Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 449 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,161,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 145,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 33,677 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Bunge Global by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Bunge Global by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $67.40 and a 52-week high of $114.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. Equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

