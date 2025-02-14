Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.380-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.5 billion-$7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.6 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.92.

IR stock opened at $92.57 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $83.72 and a 1-year high of $106.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.90%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

