Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the January 15th total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.
Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.
