Inno (NASDAQ:INHD) Releases Earnings Results

Inno (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Inno had a negative return on equity of 85.89% and a negative net margin of 363.07%.

Inno Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of INHD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. Inno has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

Inno Company Profile

Inno Holdings Inc manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects.

