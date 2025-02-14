Inno (NASDAQ:INHD) Releases Earnings Results

Inno (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Inno had a negative return on equity of 85.89% and a negative net margin of 363.07%.
Inno Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of INHD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. Inno has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $13.20.
Inno Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inno
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback is the Time to Buy
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Inno Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inno and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.