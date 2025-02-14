Insider Selling: Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) CTO Sells $28,628,737.50 in Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) CTO Wojciech Hlibowicki sold 3,817,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $28,628,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,440. This trade represents a 99.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Rumble Stock Performance
NASDAQ RUM opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.50. Rumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.
Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 152.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rumble in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Rumble in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
About Rumble
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.
