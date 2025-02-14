Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 3.4% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after buying an additional 32,516,210 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,840,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 871,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $535.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $521.86 and its 200-day moving average is $497.08. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $539.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

