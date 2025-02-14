Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Lifted by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $181.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $157.59 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.78.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

