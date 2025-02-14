IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $250.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IQV. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.67.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $196.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.67. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $187.62 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. Analysts predict that IQVIA will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.58 per share, with a total value of $255,739.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,739.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,131,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,956,087,000 after purchasing an additional 105,504 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in IQVIA by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,282,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $841,461,000 after purchasing an additional 712,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $818,315,000 after purchasing an additional 77,981 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,213,000 after purchasing an additional 804,963 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in IQVIA by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,012,000 after purchasing an additional 902,226 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

