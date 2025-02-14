iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Position Cut by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,386 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,121.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,461,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,640,000 after buying an additional 4,322,688 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 2,753,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,139,000 after acquiring an additional 683,915 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,429,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,751,000 after acquiring an additional 353,468 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,958,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,007,000 after acquiring an additional 175,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,748,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,541,000 after acquiring an additional 354,610 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $88.68 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $101.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.