iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.64 and a 12 month high of $65.08.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

