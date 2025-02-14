iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Fairman Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Fairman Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 12.1% of Fairman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fairman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $612.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $528.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $600.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $495.94 and a one year high of $613.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

