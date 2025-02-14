iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is First Merchants Corp’s 5th Largest Position

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,644 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $59,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.34 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

