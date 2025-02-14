iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,283 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,945.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 99,816 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 218,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after buying an additional 75,242 shares during the period. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,595,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 117,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 37,862 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.64. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.