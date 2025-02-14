iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.74 and last traded at $84.72, with a volume of 633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.61.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

