iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Lifted by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $44.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.47. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

