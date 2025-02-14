iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,539 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,016,000 after purchasing an additional 734,412 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,774,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,618,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $226.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $191.34 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.30 and a 200 day moving average of $223.10.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

