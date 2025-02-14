iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Newport Capital Group LLC

Newport Capital Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $92.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $77.98 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

