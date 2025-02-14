iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Bought by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 23,413.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393,338 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Life Planning Partners Inc owned 0.79% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $92,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $241.80 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $182.98 and a 52-week high of $245.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.39.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

