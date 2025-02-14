iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Increased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $18,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,193,000. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $197.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.37. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $174.22 and a 12-month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

