iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Up 44.5% in January

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the January 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJT stock opened at $139.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

