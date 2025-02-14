iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Up 44.5% in January

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the January 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance
IJT stock opened at $139.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $152.05.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
