iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,857.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 284,932 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4,084.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 96,888 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,708,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,656,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,140,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $47.44 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $43.36 and a 1 year high of $51.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.50.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

