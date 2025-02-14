Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $135.16 and last traded at $133.98, with a volume of 309350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $185,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,522,550.75. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,053 shares of company stock valued at $617,442. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

