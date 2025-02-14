JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.150-0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $116.0 million-$118.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.4 million. JFrog also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.670-0.690 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

JFrog Stock Performance

FROG opened at $37.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 0.97. JFrog has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,386,797.44. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 24,652 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $922,724.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,526,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,301,904.43. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 411,685 shares of company stock worth $13,720,965. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

