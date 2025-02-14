Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CEO Sells $18,274,313.76 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $18,274,313.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,527 shares in the company, valued at $112,275,139.89. This represents a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, February 7th, George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $18,060,939.04.

On Tuesday, December 10th, George Oliver sold 124,497 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $10,292,166.99.

On Friday, November 22nd, George Oliver sold 170,430 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $14,264,991.00.

On Monday, November 25th, George Oliver sold 10,304 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $866,978.56.

On Wednesday, November 20th, George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total transaction of $18,541,853.44.

On Friday, November 15th, George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $9,358,113.60.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day moving average of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $55.07 and a one year high of $89.95.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

