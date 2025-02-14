JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.38 and last traded at $47.58, with a volume of 57497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.59.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.28.
JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. JOYY had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. Research analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.
