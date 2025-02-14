JSF Financial LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,529 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 566,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $155,822,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Visa by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,059,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $566,153,000 after acquiring an additional 199,440 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,606 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Visa by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 178,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,067,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 8,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Visa from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $383.00 price target (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.73.

Visa Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $355.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.90. The stock has a market cap of $660.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $356.08.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. The trade was a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,056 shares of company stock worth $19,830,050. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.