Kanawha Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 233,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,377,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 129,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.06 and a 1 year high of $71.85.

