Kanawha Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $270.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $183.78 and a 12-month high of $270.39.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

