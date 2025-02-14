Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases 555 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 438.2% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 663,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,533,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 593,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,395,000 after buying an additional 14,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $137.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.11. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $123.60 and a 1 year high of $150.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

