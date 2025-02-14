Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 392,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 16,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $87.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.83 and a 200 day moving average of $96.54. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $82.83 and a twelve month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.