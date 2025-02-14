Kanawha Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Kenvue by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.46.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 154.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

