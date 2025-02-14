KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Issues Earnings Results

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.21, Zacks reports. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 11.36%.
KBC Group Trading Up 4.2 %
KBC Group stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76.
KBC Group Company Profile
