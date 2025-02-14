Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stake Cut by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,183,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,609,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,289,000 after buying an additional 4,970,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,548,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,886,000 after acquiring an additional 591,316 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,378,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,463,000 after acquiring an additional 59,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,163,000 after acquiring an additional 150,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab bought 3,619,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $120,677,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,063,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. This represents a 1.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 55.76%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.