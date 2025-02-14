Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $343,000 Investment in Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of Hartford AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 670,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,011 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,269,000.

Hartford AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:HSRT opened at $39.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10.

About Hartford AAA CLO ETF

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

