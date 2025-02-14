Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.49%.
KGC opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.
