Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Grows Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4,730.1% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 728,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,152,000 after purchasing an additional 713,486 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 248,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 126,777 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,086,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,927,000 after purchasing an additional 73,049 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2123 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

