Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 77,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 244,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FAST opened at $74.79 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $84.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.04. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 85.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.91.

View Our Latest Report on Fastenal

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.