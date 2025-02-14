Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Purchases 366 Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UITB. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,760,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,901,000 after acquiring an additional 474,119 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 909.1% in the third quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 212,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,171,000 after purchasing an additional 191,182 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,579,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 91.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 161,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 271,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 135,165 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

UITB opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.87. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $48.31.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

