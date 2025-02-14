Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Given New $28.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.14%.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 249.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.